Kremlin :Western countries attempts to destabilize situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

SHAFAQNA- Western countries are attempting to destabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Kremlin Spokesman.

“The whole range of countries is indeed attempting to continue destabilizing situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, which by the way has already resulted in an official statement made by the Azerbaijani side that this number of countries could hardly claim any intermediary role anymore, because they had taken a one-sided position,” Peskov said, commenting on statements of Western politicians about the task of ousting Russian peacekeepers from the region and rupture ties between Russia and Armenia.

Source: TASS

 

