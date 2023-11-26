English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

France: Police arrest Nice’s Algerian defender over pro-Palestine posts

0

SHAFAQNA- French police arrest Nice’s Algerian defender Youcef Atal over pro-Palestine posts.

The French Nice-Matin daily reported that the 27-year-old defender was arrested for “provoking racial hatred on grounds of religion”.

Atal, who was suspended last month by the French club over social media posts on Palestine and investigated by officials, will now stand trial on 18 December for alleged incitement to religious hatred.

The Algerian international was released on a bail of $87,500 on Friday and placed under judicial supervision pending trial. He would not be allowed to leave France except for international games.

Atal is one of several footballers receiving punishments for standing in solidarity with Palestine.

Source: Doha News

 

Related posts

France: Algerian Footballer suspended over posts in support of Palestine

asadian

Expert: France must end racist ideology

asadian

Paris Mosque reopened after half-year closure

asadian

Right groups launch legal action over racial profiling by French police

asadian

France: Four police charged over beating of black man

asadian

French police arrest Muslim NGO Head

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.