France: Police arrest Nice’s Algerian defender over pro-Palestine posts

SHAFAQNA- French police arrest Nice’s Algerian defender Youcef Atal over pro-Palestine posts.

The French Nice-Matin daily reported that the 27-year-old defender was arrested for “provoking racial hatred on grounds of religion”.

Atal, who was suspended last month by the French club over social media posts on Palestine and investigated by officials, will now stand trial on 18 December for alleged incitement to religious hatred.

The Algerian international was released on a bail of $87,500 on Friday and placed under judicial supervision pending trial. He would not be allowed to leave France except for international games.

Atal is one of several footballers receiving punishments for standing in solidarity with Palestine.

Source: Doha News