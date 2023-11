SHAFAQNA- The beaches of Gaza have been a place where Gaza residents used to go to swim and enjoy the sun and sandy beach, like the image that was recorded in the summer of a year ago. Now the Gaza coast has taken the form of a military base of the Israeli army, which is fighting in the north of Gaza. In the comparison of the two images, military vehicles and equipment can be seen in the background of the photo of destroyed buildings; A very different image from what is seen in the above photo.