Experts: Sudan aid workers risk ‘kidnap’

SHAFAQNA- Aid organisations said they are unable to reach places where people need the most assistance due to fighting and call for humanitarian corridors to allow them to do their work safely.

A large gathering of international and grassroots aid organisations working in Sudan has met to discuss the increasingly desperate needs of people on the ground as the armed conflict continues to take lives and displace hundreds of thousands – as well as how to work together more effectively.

International organisations need to communicate and coordinate more effectively with local groups, Mawada Mohammed, head of psychological rehabilitation and community development organisation Ud told Al Jazeera over the phone from Khartoum, from where she was following the Sudan Humanitarian Crisis Conference in Cairo (November 18 to 20).

Source: aljazeera

