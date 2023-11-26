Syrian army: Israeli air strikes puts Damascus airport out of service

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli air strikes on Damascus airport forced incoming flights to be diverted elsewhere, the Syrian army said.

Flights scheduled to arrive in Damascus were being diverted to Latakia and Aleppo, Al Watan newspaper said.

Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, including against Aleppo and Damascus airports.

The Syrian army said in a statement its air defences intercepted Israeli missiles flying from the Golan Heights.

It said the Israeli strikes, which also targeted outposts in the Damascus countryside, led only to material losses but did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the country’s biggest civilian airport.

