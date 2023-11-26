Biden claims 7 October operation due to US diplomacy in the region

SHAFAQNA- The US president Joe Biden has claimed that the 7 October operation was a direct result of his administration’s diplomacy in the region.

In a press conference on Friday, which coincided with the start of a four-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas to facilitate hostage exchanges and aid access, President Biden stated that “I cannot prove what I’m about to say. But I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist.”

According to Biden, a landmark deal had been close, with his administration apparently being instrumental in those efforts along with the massive rail and sea project connecting India to Europe via the Middle East. The president claimed “overwhelming interest, and I think most Arab nations know that and are coordinating with one another to change the dynamic in their region for longer term peace”.

Source: Middle East Monitor