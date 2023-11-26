Gaza truce: 3rd group of hostages released by Hamas

SHAFAQNA- The armed branch of Hamas announced that on Saturday evening, it transferred a fresh batch of 20 hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The IDF has verified that the captives have been returned to Israel via the Palestinian territory’s border with Egypt.

The Israel Defence Forces has confirmed the occurrence of the exchange and stated that based on their information, only “17 individuals who were abducted were transferred, comprising of 13 Israelis and four abductees who possess Thai citizenship.” An elite squad of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and a contingent from the Shin Bet security service are presently accompanying the individuals who were previously abducted and have now returned to Israel.



Source: RT