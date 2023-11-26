English
Former diplomat: Far-right leader’s anti-Islam remarks could undermine Sweden’s NATO bid

SHAFAQNA- A Far-right leader’s anti-mosque remarks could undermine the country’s NATO hopes, warned a former Swedish diplomat on Sunday.

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the country’s far-right Sweden Democrats, on Saturday proposed a ban on the construction of new mosques and suggested the destruction of existing ones.

Migrants to Sweden should not have the right to build new mosques, he said, suggesting an apparent violation of freedom of religion in the country’s Constitution.

Following the remarks, the Turkish press reported his remarks could undermine Sweden’s accession to NATO, said Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Saturday.

Speaking to SVT, Michael Sahlin, Sweden’s former ambassador to Türkiye, warned that Akesson’s remarks could put up more hurdles to Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

