Pentagon official: Israel-linked tanker captured off Yemen coast

SHAFAQNA-A tanker linked to an Israel-affiliated company was seized off the coast of Yemen on Sunday by unidentified armed individuals , a US defense official said.

Following a series of events on the same shipping route, a tanker related to an Israeli corporation was boarded off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, according to the maritime security organization Ambrey.

Ambrey announced that “US naval forces are engaged in the situation” following the incident with the Central Park vessel, which is owned and operated by a UK-based, Israeli-affiliated business.

Later, a US defense official said a tanker linked to an Israel-affiliated company was captured off the coast of Yemen on Sunday by unidentified armed individuals.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

