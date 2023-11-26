English
Antiquated 20 inch long hand ax found in Saudi Arabia can be world’s biggest

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have discovered a potential record-breaking prehistoric hand ax, possibly the largest one known to date. The stone tool, which measures 20.2 inches 51.3 centimeters in length, can be comfortably held by two hands, despite its size, as stated. 

According to Live Science, a group of researchers from different countries found the basalt hand ax on the Qurh Plain, which is located south of AlUla in northwest Saudi Arabia. The hand ax has been sharpened on both sides, which indicates that it may have been used for cutting or chopping. However, it is still not clear how the stone tool was used and who made it, for example, Homo erectus or Homo sapiens.

Source: Live Science

