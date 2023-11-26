Qatar hopes to extend the truce in Gaza

Majid Al-Ansari said in statements reported by the Arab World News Agency on the American CNN network today (Sunday): “What we hope for is that the momentum achieved by the releases during the two days and this four-day (truce) agreement will allow us to extend the truce and then entering into more serious discussions regarding the remaining hostages.”

He added that he continues to work with senior officials in Qatar, in order to address concerns on the part of both parties to the conflict, regarding the implementation of the prisoner and hostage exchange agreement.