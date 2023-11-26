War in Gaza accelerated growth of anti-Islamic far right movements in Europe

SHAFAQNA-War in Ukraine and Gaza appear to have boosted the further rise of European conservative parties before the 2024 EU parliamentary elections, while the liberal establishment is losing grip.

War in Gaza is exposing deep rifts and wounds in Europe related to Muslim immigration, the Holocaust, human rights, colonialism, the rise of far-right parties and the EU’s self-appointed mission as a moral authority and standard bearer of liberal democratic values.

These conflicts have accelerated trends such as the growth of far-right movements and anti-immigrant sentiment.Europe’s extreme-right populist politicians may well exploit the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the absence of a politically acceptable prospect for a Palestinian state, in order to make electoral gains based on fears unrelated to the conflict itself.

Differences over the war have caused friction in left-wing alliances, parties and circles in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Italy too. Generally, more radical left-wing politicians want Israel to stop the war while left-leaning centrists are in line with EU and U.S. calls for “humanitarian pauses.”

On the flip side, many on Europe’s right and far right back Israel because they cherish it as standing up to Islamic forces.

“Israel is seen as on the front-line against Muslim civilizations or what’s perceived as Muslim barbarism,” Gidley said.

The events in the Middle East have become linked to “the culture war against Islam and against migrants that has been a real motor of the right.”

Populist right-wing politician Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party’s (PVV) victory in the Dutch general elections last week was described as “shocking”, “surprising” and nothing short of “nightmarish” by the Western mainstream press.

Indeed, Wilders personifies everything that the EU liberal establishment despises: he is an ardent Eurosceptic, he is anti-immigrant; he warns against the “Islamization of the Netherlands”, calls for halting aid to Ukraine and opposes “hysterical Russophobia” in Europe.

However, what struck the observers was that not long ago, Wilders’ Freedom Party polled at just 10% of the vote, but this time round managed to gain 37 of the 150 seats with 25% of the votes cast.

An anti-immigrant sentiment, promoted by European conservative parties

David Paul Goldman, an American economic strategist and author, has suggested that the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas and subsequent pro-Palestine demonstrations across the Old Continent contributed to Wilders’ win. The strategist called the demonstrations “a triumphalist assertion of power by a minority that believes that it may become the future majority.”

An anti-immigrant sentiment, promoted by European conservative parties, received an additional boost in October, following the Hamas attack, according to the author. He remarked that the European right largely supports Israel.

However, the rise of the right is taking place ahead of the 2024 European Parliament election which is scheduled to be held on June 6-9.

Source: sputnikglobe, carnegie-mec.org, courthousenews

