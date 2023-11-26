Finding: Connection between the nutrients we eat and our brain health as we get older

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Recent studies have identified a correlation between increased consumption of specific nutrients in the diet and a decreased likelihood of cognitive decline in elderly individuals. This extensive investigation, which included a substantial number of individuals, indicates that our dietary choices may have a significant impact on preserving our cognitive well-being as we grow older. The research outcomes have been released in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia journal.

According to PsyPost, the reason behind the research originated from a rising worry about dementia and cognitive deterioration, especially as the world population gets older. Dementia, including its prevailing type, Alzheimer’s disease, presents substantial difficulties not just to individuals impacted but also to healthcare systems and societies on a wide scale.

In acknowledgment that around 33% of cases related to Alzheimer’s disease might have connections to factors that can be changed, the scientists concentrated on the diet as a vital and modifiable element.

Source: PsyPost

