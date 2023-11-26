Israel:Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must move to south

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must “move to the south of the Gaza Valley,” in the mid-Gaza Strip, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement , warning them “not to try to move to the north of the Strip, as it is a war zone.”

Adraee also warned that “it is forbidden to enter the sea” as well as “to approach the border between Gaza and Israel within a distance of one kilometer.” “Israel will not allow any movement from the south Gaza Strip towards the north,” he stressed.

Source: Anadolu Agency