Muhammad (PBUH) in view of Lady Fatimah (SA)

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad, peace be upon him, in the view of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA):

In this description of the noble Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, we refer to someone who was the closest person to him, who is, Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A). Undoubtedly, no one could comprehend many aspects of the noble personality of her father, and thus her expression is the result of complete and absolute knowledge, and her speech emanates from her infallibility and purity. In her famous sermon known as the “Fadak Sermon,” Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A), says about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

“… And I bear witness that my father Muhammad, is His slave and His Messenger, while Allah the Almighty chose him and selected him before bestowing prophethood upon him, and named him before selecting him, and chose him before sending him (for the mission of Islam), when the whole of creation was concealed in the hidden world, and they were in awe, and were in the extinction of nothingness.

Almighty Allah was certainly aware of the consequences of all the tasks, and was acquainted with the occurrences of the ages, and conscious of the position of the destined. Allah sent His Prophet so as to complete His commands, to execute His rulings, and to deliver His decisive ordinances. He saw the nation divided into various religions, addicted to their places of worship, worshipping their idols, denying Allah despite their knowledge of Him. Then Allah illuminated their darkness (misguidance) through the medium of my father Muhammad and lifted the veils of obscurity from their hearts, and removed ignorance from their eyes. He (the Prophet) stood up among them for their guidance; delivered them from misguidance, enlightened their eyes from blindness, guided them towards the ‘Straight Path’ and invited them towards ‘the Right Path’.

Then, Allah took away his soul with affection and by his choice, willingness and submission. Thus, Muhammad was relieved of the toils of this world and entered (the world of) comfort. There, he lives in ease among the righteous angels, and in the Paradise of the forgiving Lord, and in the neighborhood of the Mighty King.

May Allah’s mercy be upon my father, His messenger and the trustworthy one with regards to His revelation, His friend, the best among His creations, His favorite one; and peace upon him and Allah’s Mercy and Blessings….”

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

Part of a series: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

www.shafaqna.com