Iraqi Prime minister calls on ICC to aid Iraq in combating terrorism

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime minister called on the International Criminal Court to aid Iraq in combating terrorism.

The Prime Minister’s Media Office stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani received this Sunday evening, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmed Khan, and his accompanying delegation, and During the meeting, cooperation mechanisms between the Iraqi government and the International Criminal Court were discussed to hold accountable members of ISIS terrorist gangs who committed crimes in Iraq, in a way that helps bring justice to the thousands of victims who died due to terrorism.”

He called on “the International Criminal Court to assist and support Iraq in identifying those supporting terrorism in Iraq.

Source: Iraqi News Agency (INA)