More Palestinians released from Israeli prisons

SHAFAQNA- More Palestinians are being released from Israeli prisons on Sunday evening , according to Reuters.

Earlier today, Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson from the Qatari foreign ministry which helped broker the deal, said that 39 Palestinian civilians will be released from Israeli prisons today as part of the exchange.

Hamas announced in a statement on Sunday that it is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel, Reuters reports.

Source:The Guardian