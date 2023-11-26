English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

More Palestinians released from Israeli prisons

0

SHAFAQNA- More Palestinians are being released from Israeli prisons on Sunday evening , according to Reuters.

Earlier today, Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson from the Qatari foreign ministry which helped broker the deal, said that 39 Palestinian civilians will be released from Israeli prisons today as part of the exchange.

Hamas announced in a statement on Sunday that it is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel, Reuters reports.

Source:The Guardian

Related posts

War in Gaza accelerated growth of anti-Islamic far right movements in Europe

leila yazdani

Israel:Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must move to south

nasibeh yazdani

Qatar hopes to extend the truce in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Syrian army: Israeli air strikes puts Damascus airport out of service

nafiseh yazdani

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages to Red Cross

nasibeh yazdani

Pentagon official: Israel-linked tanker captured off Yemen coast

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.