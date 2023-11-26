Almayadeen: Reports of captured Israeli ship in Gulf of Aden suspicious

SHAFAQNA-The reports regarding the capture of an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden off the Yemeni coast are entirely questionable, Arab sources told Al Mayadeen on Sunday.

Earlier today, Israeli media reported that a group took over an Israeli-affiliated naval vessel that was sailing in the Gulf of Aden, hinting that the operation was carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, in a report, maritime security organization Ambrey said, “US naval forces are engaged in the situation,” which was later also stated by AP, citing a US defense official.

However, Al Mayadeen’s sources warned against the real intentions behind releasing these reports, stressing that they are either an Israeli fabrication or a ploy to force the deployment of foreign forces.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com