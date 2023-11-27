Calls to extend Gaza truce grow

SHAFQNA-Egypt, Qatar and the US are pressing for the truce to be extended beyond Monday while Netanyahu addressing Israeli forces in Gaza, saying, “Nothing will stop us.”

Netanyahu also told Biden he would extend the temporary truce by one day for each further 10 captives released as 13 more Israeli captives as well as three Thais and one Israeli-Russian have been released.

Hamas announced in a statement on Sunday that it is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel.

Meanwhile, 39 more Palestinian prisoners released as part of the third prisoner-captive exchange were greeted by celebrations in the occupied West Bank, where officials say 3,200 Palestinians have been arrested since October 7 and deadly raids continue.

More than 14,854 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with thousands more believed to be trapped in the rubble. In Israel, the official death toll stands at 1,200.”

Source: aljazeera,reuters