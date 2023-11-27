Indonesian Vice President invites halal industry players to visit Indonesia

SHAFAQNA-Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has invited halal industry businesspeople to visit Indonesia to explore trade and investment opportunities for halal products.

“I also invite Slovak businesspeople to visit Indonesia, including attending the Halal Expo 2024, to explore trade and investment opportunities of halal products,” Amin said during a meeting with the Islamic Foundation of Slovakia and local halal industry players in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Sunday.

Amin expressed hope for halal industry operators in Slovakia to remain committed to running halal businesses amid various limiting factors.

He noted that the Muslim population in Slovakia is one of the smallest in Europe, accounting for less than 1 percent of its total population.

Source: antaranews

www.shafaqna.com