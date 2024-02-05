Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in view of Imam Hasan ibn Ali (AS)

Shafaqna English- The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Hasan ibn Ali (AS):

Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS) narrates from his maternal uncle Hind ibn Abi Hala inquiring about the Prophet’s (PBUH) outward and inward characteristics: “‘I asked my maternal uncle Hind ibn Abi Hala al-Tamimi, who was eloquent, about the characteristics of the Prophet (PBUH): Describe to me his manner of speaking.

He said: The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) was continuously sorrowful, always in contemplation, had no rest, did not speak except when necessary, his silence was prolonged, from the beginning to the end of speech, he did not fully open his mouth. He spoke with comprehensive words, well-structured, neither excessive nor deficient, his speech was pleasant, not humiliating.

He glorified blessings, even if they were small, did not blame anything about them, did not criticize a person’s taste nor praised it, did not stand up in anger until the right was violated, did not get angry for himself, nor did he seek revenge for himself. When he pointed, he gestured with his whole hand, and when he marveled, he turned it, and when he spoke, he struck the palm of his right hand with the inside of his left thumb comfortably, and when he became angry, he turned away and changed the subject of conversation.

When he was pleased, he lowered his gaze. Most of his laughter was a smile, and he refrained from excessive laughter like the excessive rain.'”

Imam Hussain (AS) asked his honorable father Amir al-Mu’minan Ali (AS) about the characteristics of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam (AS) explained his answer in detail. Imam Hussain (AS) narrated from the words of his beloved father that: the Prophet (PBUH) entered any house because of the permission he had from his wives and relatives.

When he entered his house, he divided his time into three parts: A part for God and his worship, a part for his family, and a part for himself, then he divided his special time between taking care of his personal affairs and the people, and he spent all that half of the people. In the special section of the people, his behavior was that he gave them a share according to their degrees of grace, religion, piety and chastity.

The people had one need, some had two needs, and some had several needs, and he would take care of them and fulfill their needs, and he would also make them busy with things that were in their own interest and that of the Ummah, and he would ask them and inform them of what was appropriate. And he used to say: Those who are present must convey these invitations and reports to those who are absent, and tell me the needs of those who cannot meet their needs, because whoever does this and brings the needs of the weak to power, may God make his steps firm on the Day of Judgment.

In the presence of the Prophet of God (PBUH), they did not talk about anything else except these things, he did not take revenge for anyone’s slip, people came to him thirsty and seeking, and they did not disperse from his presence except with spiritual sweetness, and they left his presence after finding their ways.

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

www.shafaqna.com