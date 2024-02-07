Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in view of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS)

Shafaqna English- The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Perspective of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS):

Imam Hussain (AS) asked their father about the social life of the Messenger of God (PBUH), and the Commander of the Faithful (AS) said: The Messenger of God (PBUH) used to keep his tongue from any other words except beneficial words, and he made people close and united, and he did not make them separate so that they would be divided and scattered, and he respected the noble of every nation and he made him the head of them, he avoided people except in necessary and proper times and kept himself away from their negligent actions and words, without withdrawing his good manners and generous morals from them.

He consoled and inspected his companions, asked people about what was going on among them, and then praised and strengthened what was good and condemned and humiliated what was bad and ugly, so that by this means people would turn to good things and avoid evils. He was moderate in his actions, he did not disagree with anyone, he did not neglect to fulfill his divine duties and pay attention to God Almighty, he did not neglect the fear of people neglecting him or getting tired and upset, he did not neglect the truth and he did not exceed it . Those close to him were among the best people in terms of virtues. Those who had the most benevolence towards Muslims were the best in his eyes, and those who were the best in comforting and accompanying the people of Islam, bearing heavy burdens, and helping them had a more important position.

The silence of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

Imam Hussain (AS) said: I asked about the silence of the Messenger of God (pbuh), my father Amir al-Mu’minan (pbuh) replied : The silence of that noble person was based on four things: modesty, caution, determination and thinking. His silence in appreciation and measurement was to see all people with one eye and listen to everyone’s speech in the same way. But his silence was in his thoughts that he was thinking about the remaining and perishable things. And his silence was due to the patience he had.

In such a way that he didn’t get angry and didn’t hate anything, and his silence was careful in four cases: He used to do good deeds, so that others would follow his example. He avoided doing ugly things so that people would avoid them. He was serious in choosing the right opinion for reforming the affairs of the Ummah and stood up for what was good in this world and the hereafter.

Imam Hussain (AS) narrates from his father about the prayers of the Prophet (PBUH ) that he said: “He used to cry until his prayer was canceled, for fear of Allah, the Mighty and Majestic, without having committed a crime.”

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

