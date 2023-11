SHAFAQNA- Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has plans to travel to Israel on Monday (27 Nov. 2023) to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The President s office announced that Musk will also meet with representatives of families affected by the hostage situation involving Hamas.

Musk’s arrival takes place during a temporary ceasefire lasting four days amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, primarily concentrated in the Gaza Strip since October.

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com