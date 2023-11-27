USA’s Congressman: Approval of aid package to Ukraine unlikely before year-end

SHAFAQNA- Mike Turner, Republican Congressman from Ohio and Head of the House Intelligence Committee in the USA’s Congress, believes that it is improbable for the aid package to Ukraine to be approved before the year concludes.

“I believe it will be quite challenging to complete the task by the end of the year, with the main obstacle being the current policy of the White House regarding the southern border.” Congress will mandate the implementation of legal measures to ensure the restoration of the border to its former condition in order to safeguard the southern border, as stated by Turner during an interview with NBC News TV channel.

According to Bloomberg, lawmakers have suggested that Ukraine might not get additional aid from the US until at least mid-December, or even longer. According to the agency, as the battlefield starts to stabilize into a stagnant situation, signs of weakening support for Ukraine are becoming apparent.

Source: tass

