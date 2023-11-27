English
China to preside over Security Council session on Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- China ‘s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to make a trip to New York this week for the purpose of conducting a United Nations Security Council meeting concerning the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

China will convene a significant gathering concerning the Palestinian Israeli matter on November 29, as it presides over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, informed Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Beijing desires that the negotiations will lead to a necessary pause in hostilities and bring about an end to the ongoing conflicts. Additionally, the Chinese government hopes that these talks will help mitigate the humanitarian distress in Gaza.

In regards to the Israeli Palestinian conflict, Beijing has consistently advocated for a two state resolution, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the number. In an effort to address the ongoing conflict, President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need for an “international peace conference.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

