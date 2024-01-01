Fatemeh is Fatemeh : A New History Begins (Part 12)

SHAFAQNA- After the death of Abu Talib, enmity and hatred reached its peak. One group of the Companions and followers of the Prophet went to Abyssinia, while another group suffered loneliness and poverty under the increasing torture of the Quraysh. The Prophet, then fifty years old, whose life had been spent in difficulties, was living alone with Fatima, his young daughter.

But…no. The hand of fate brought a son to this house and no one knew what role he would play.

Yes. Ali did not stay in his father’s house. He did not grow up there. From childhood he lived beside Fatima. He was raised in the home of Fatima’s father. The fate of this young boy was strangely connected to the fate of this father and this girl. Destiny was taking its course. In the mysterious quiet, full of ambiguity, a stormy design was nourished to break the stone idols that had created barriers and discrimination. The first of the deceitful priests of the royal court died in the fire temples of the Persians. The great, frightening palaces of Madaen were pulled down. The lustful, blood-thirsty Emperor of Byzantine was pushed into the sea.

But the greatest of all to fall, to be erased in the hearts and minds, was the rusted tradition and the chains of habit, superstition and rotted myth, the prejudice and discriminatory beliefs that poison humanity .

They were dismantled. They were washed. The previous values and honors were turned upside down and changed. In an environment polluted with vile fairy tales of racism and pride with aristocracy and power, with epics of plunder, the worship of blood and idols always causes the earth to revolt against false gods. All these things, large or small, prevent freedom, equality, justice, spiritual struggle and self-awareness for the unknown masses who lack glory and tribe. Instead of seeking history in rotten bones, fallen gravestones and rich rulers of the sword, seek history in the blood, life and poverty of the people! Seek the line which begins with the heirs of the last chosen Prophet! Each one had a finer cloak of martyrdom than his predecessor. Each one either spent his life on the battlefield or teaching people or in the prison of the oppressors. This important mandate in history began with Fatima.

It is the kind hand of poverty which caused the child of Abu Talib (even though he had a father) to go to the house of his uncle’s son so that his spirit might not become polluted by his own family’s ignorance. He was present from the time of the first revelation. He was there from the moment that the mission began. He lived through the purifying fire of difficulties and problems so that he could play the difficult role he had to play in the migration, so that he could participate in the battles of Badr, Uhud, Khaybar, Fath and Hunayn, thereby guaranteeing the victory of the Islamic Revolution, so that he could grow up close to Fatima and, finally, so that with Fatima, he could establish the ‘exemplary family’ which (in the continuation of the work of Abrahsn) began a new history .

Migration

Thirteen years of difficulty, resistance, confinement and, torture in Makkah ended. Fatima, from early childhood, patiently stood alongside her father in the city, in their home and in their imprisonment. Even with her weak constitution, she withstood the angry blows of envy and the difficulties of resistance in the savage environment of ignorance. With her little hands, she caressed her hero father like a mother.

The migration began. Muslims went to Madinah. The Prophet and Abu-Bakr secretly left Makkah. Fatima and her sister, Umm Kulthum also left Makkah. Suddenly one of the evil men of the Quraysh, who had a history of causing the Prophet difficulties, caught up with them and violently threw them down. Fatima, who had a weak constitution and who had suffered from the effects of three years in prison, was greatly affected by this event. She suffered pain the entire way to Madinah. This uncalled for act of Huyrath-ibn-Naqiz had such an effect upon the Muslims and the Prophet that, even eight years later when conquering Makkah, they had not forgotten what he had done. His name was mentioned among those who should not be spared. They said that even if he were hanging on the cloth of the Kabah, he should be killed. It was no accident that Ali carried out this order.

In Madinah

Now they were in Madinah. The Prophet had built his mosque and, next to it, his house which he constructed from mud and the leaves of palm trees. Then he announced the ceremony of ‘the covenant of brotherhood’. “Every two should become brothers in the way of God.” Jafar ibn Abu Talib became the brother of Maaz ibn Jabal, Abu Bakr became the brother of Khariji ibn Zahir, Umar ibn Khattab became the brother of Utayba ibn Malik and Uthman became the brother of Aas ibn Sabet. But what of Ali? Then the Prophet said, “I am his brother.” Muhammad (SAW) became the brother of Ali.

Once again, from among all the figures, Ali was placed beside the Prophet. Ali took another step closer to the Prophet. Fatima bint Asad, the mother of Ali, had nursed the Prophet. Abu Talib, the father of Ali, had protected the Prophet. The Prophet grew up in the house of Ali. Ali grew up in the house of the Prophet, beside his daughter Fatima. Ali was nourished in the lap of Khadija, the mother of Fatima. The son of the uncle of the Prophet, the child of the Prophet, had now become the brother of the Prophet.

The Sealing of the Link

There remained one more step before Ali could reach the final stage foreseen for him in the fate of the Prophet and in the honor of Islam.

Fatima has kept her promise. In the home of her father, she lived quietly alone. She rejected Umar and Abu Bakr’s offers of marriage. All of the Companions knew that Fatima had a very special fate, and they knew that the Prophet would never give her hand in marriage without consulting her.

Fatima grew up with Ali. She saw him as a dear, older brother and as a beloved butterfly around her father. Fate threw these two together for very special reasons. Neither one of them was tied to the age of ignorance. They both grew up from the beginning with the mission. They developed under the light of the revelation.

What feelings did Fatima have towards Ali? What appeared from the great, brave, courageous heart of Ali towards Fatima? We may conceive of them but the words to express them are missing. How can we describe the complicated feelings which arise from faith, love, spiritual strength, and worship. How can we describe the kindness of a brother and a sister who share the same belief. How can we describe the familiarity of two spirits. They shared the difficulties and troubles of fate together. Fellow travelers, step by step, moment by moment for their whole lifetime, they encountered kindness and inspiration mixed with faith. Why was Ali silent? He was twenty five years old. Fatima had reached puberty. She was either nine years old or nineteen.

In my opinion, the obstacles before Ali were clear. Fatima had promised herself to her father. She knew herself to be the mother of her father and to be a person who ran his house. How could Ali take her from this house where the daughter was so attached to her father that they could not be separated? How could Ali ask the Prophet for her hand in marriage? Ali shared the same feelings as Fatima.

Suddenly the picture changed. Ayisha came into the house of the Prophet. The Prophet, for the first and last time in his life, took a young, alive, virgin as his wife. Fatima, little by little sensed that her father’s young bride would replace Khadija and herself not in his heart but undoubtedly in his house. Ali also sensed that the moment which destiny has prepared for them had arrived. But he had nothing.

He was a boy who had grown up in the Prophet’s house, who had spent his youth struggling in the way of his beliefs. He did not have an opportunity to gather or save things. The only capital he had in the world was the faithful sacrifice he had made for the Prophet. Capital? Not even a house or a piece of furniture. Nothing.

At the same time we see that he approached the Prophet. He was seated next to him. He had put his head down and spoke with his beautiful shyness. “What do you want son of Abu Talib?” asked the Prophet. Ali answered full of modesty and inner peace, “I want to take the hand of Fatima, daughter of the Prophet.” The Prophet answered, “Wonderful! Congratulations!” The next day in the mosque the Prophet asked him, “Do you have anything?” Ali replied, “Nothing, oh Prophet.” The Prophet asked, “Where is the shield I gave you in the battle of Badr?” “It is with me,” Ali replied. The Prophet said, “Give that.” Ali quickly went, got the shield and returned and handed it to the Prophet. The Prophet ordered that it be sold in the bazaar and with its small price, he should begin his life. Uthman bought the shield for forty seven dirhams. The Prophet called his Companions together, and he himself performed the wedding ceremony. He said, “Fatima, daughter of the Prophet, according to the ruling traditions, is given to Ali.”

They prayed for their progeny and then brought out a dish of dates. And this was the wedding ceremony. The list of Fatima’s property? A hand mill, a wooden bowl and a cotton rug. At the beginning of the second year of the migration, Ali found a house beside the mosque of Quba, and he took Fatima there. Hamza (one of the first martyrs, the great hero of the religious crusades, and uncle of the Prophet and Ali) sacrificed two camels and invited the people of Madinah to his home for the wedding celebration.

The Prophet instructed Umm Salama to accompany the bride to Ali’s house. Then Bilal called the people to the evening prayer. After the prayer, the Prophet went to Ali’s house. He asked for a bowlful of water and after reciting some verses from the Koran, he asked the bride and groom to drink from that water. He then made his ablution with it and sprinkled it upon both of their heads. When he began to leave, Fatima began crying. It was the first time that she would be separated from her father.

The Prophet comforted her with these words, “I am leaving you with a person of the strongest faith, a man who is the most knowledgeable among those with knowledge, the most ethical among those with ethics and the highest of spirits among the spiritual.”

Struggles Continue to Renew the Spirit

This departure from the Prophet began the second part of Fatima’s life. Destiny brought new difficulties and sorrows to this most beloved and precious being of humanity. Fatima, who had grown up in poverty and with hardships in the home of her father, now had come to the home of Ali, a home whose only decoration and furniture was love and poverty.

The difficulties of life in Ali’s house began. But the greatest difficulty of all was that Fatima had the same responsibilities she previously had had, but they were now in connection with Ali. A youth whom she had, until yesterday, looked upon as a brother became a husband. Fatima knew that the life of Ali would remain such. She knew that he only thought about spiritual struggle in God’s Way, about God and about the people. He would return home with only empty hands. Fatima found herself more responsible here than when she was in her father’s home. She had the responsibility of being the wife of a man who was more serious than lucky and who was greater than life. Fatima ground the wheat herself. She baked the bread. She worked in the house and brought the water from outside her home. Ali, who knew the generosity and majesty of Fatima (whom he loved for many reasons) knew the difficulties of her childhood which had made her physically weak. He, therefore, was sorrowed by all the work and labor which she had to perform.

One day in a tone of sympathy, he said, “Fatima Zahra, you have placed yourself in so many difficulties that my heart breaks for you. God has given many workers to Muslims. Ask the Prophet to give one of them to you.” Fatima sought out her father. “What is it my daughter?” he asked. “I came to see how you are,” she said. She returned home and told Ali she was too ashamed to ask anything of her father. Ali, struck with wonder, called Fatima, and they returned together to the Prophet. Ali himself asked the question. The Prophet answered without hesitation, “No! By God I will not give you even a prisoner of war. The stomachs of the Companions are hungry. If I find nothing to give them, I have to exchange the prisoners for food to give to the hungry Companions.”

Ali and Fatima thanked him and, with empty hands, returned home. It is recorded. The husband and wife returned home to an empty house. Both remained silent thinking about what they had asked of the Prophet. The Prophet thought all day about the answer he had given his beloveds. Suddenly the door opened and the Prophet appeared. It was not only the darkness of the night but also its coldness which caused Ali and Fatima to shiver He saw that they had placed a thin cloth upon themselves. It was so short that when they pulled it up over their heads, their feet were exposed and when they covered their feet, their heads were exposed.

Softly he commanded them, “Do not move from your places.” Then he added, “Do you want to know about something which is better than what you had asked of me?” “Of course, O Prophet of God,” they replied. “It is something which Gabriel brought for me which I now share with you. After every ritual prayer, say Allahu akbar (God is Greater) ten times. Say al-hamd al-Lah (praise belongs to God) ten times and subhan al-Lah (Glory to God) ten times. When you have quietly crawled into bed, say Allahu akbar thirty five times, al-hamd al-Lah thirty three times and subhan al-Lah thirty three times.’

Once again, Fatima took this as a lesson and a gentle reminder. She learned something which reached the depths of her being: She is Fatima.

This was a lesson which she knew. Although she had learned it from childhood, such lessons must follow continuously. They required successive teaching and learning. This was not a lesson in knowledge but rather a lesson in becoming. ‘Becoming Fatima’ was not easy. She was a holy trust. It required that she ascend many steps and fly many flights into higher worlds while remaining step by step and wing to wing with Ali. She must share with Ali in his sorrows and in his difficulties. She had the greatest responsibility in the history of freedom, jihad and humanity. She was the link in a chain which extended from Abraham to the Prophet, from Husayn to the Guided One (mahdi), from the beginning to the end of history.

Fatima had the responsibility of being the link between prophecy and the Guided One (mahdi). These were the values of Fatima herself. For her to ‘be Fatima’ obliged the Prophet to be strict with this special and exceptional companion. She must not have a single moment of peace in life for that might keep her from constant ‘becoming’. Sorrow and loneliness were the water and earth of this girl who must grow under the light of revelation and bear the burdens of freedom and justice. She was the pure roots of the tree, each branch of which was appointed to take the ‘fire of God’ from heaven and give it to the people on earth. She must carry the heavy globe of the earth upon their shoulders. This is why Fatima must always learn. Her learning must be as light and air and food are to a tree never ending.

A word instead of a servant! Only this wonderful bride and groom could understand that one can live by a word. They were happy. They drank it and ate it and were filled by it.

These words, like the rain, must continue to fall and only these two thirsty creatures grown from among the highest form of humanity, were obliged to drink it and grow with it. The sudden sound of the Prophet in that dark night and his meaningful silence heralded the blessed coming of this rain..

It was not without reason that Ali, a man engaged in religious struggle, full of effort and work, a man who prayed not out of habit (just busy moving his tongue and chin) twenty five years after this night, said, “May God be my witness that from the night that I received this lesson from the Prophet, I have not forgotten it for a single night.”

In amazement, they asked, “Even the night of Siffin?” And Ali said again, emphasizing even more, “Even the night of Siffin.”

Fatima also lived with this lesson until she died. These prayers were registered in her name. It was these heavenly words which came to help her in her home instead of a servant. They were the wedding present the Prophet gave his daughter.

The Prophet was very strict with his beloved daughter, Fatima. He has learned this method from God. There was no Prophet in the whole of the Koran who was so punished and so criticized as the Prophet. Why? Because none of the other Prophets were so beloved in the eyes of God and none of them were so responsible to the people.

One day, like any other day, the Prophet entered Fatima’s home. His eye fell upon a patterned curtain. He frowned, said nothing and left. Fatima sensed it . She knew what her sin was. She also knows what her repentance was.

She immediately took the curtain from the wall and sent it to her father so that he could sell it and give the money to the needy of Madinah. Why so rough and strict? Zaynab, her sister, lived in luxury and splendor in Abu al-Aas’s house. From the Prophet’s way of expression and his type of discipline with her, it is clear that Fatima was something special, another kind of daughter. The Prophet addressed her, “Fatima, work now, because tomorrow I can do nothing for you.”

You can see the distance between this Islam and the Islam which says, “One tear for Husayn will put out the fires of hell,” or “Even if one’s sins are greater than the foam of the oceans, the grains of sand and the stars in the sky, they will be forgiven,” or “Friendship with Ali will turn all of one’s sins into benefits on the Day of Judgment.”

This means, essentially, that anyone who does not sin in this world or who sins little, is a fool because he can do nothing which can not be changed into benefits in the next world. More terrifying than this are the words which God is supposed to have said, “The friends of Ali are in heaven, even if they disobey me. The enemies of Ali are in hell, even if they obey me!”

Intercession

There are not two religious systems one of God and one of Ali. The system is very strict. The Prophet cannot even support Fatima when she stands in the presence of the Creator for God’s judgment in the other world. He cannot protect her from deviation. Fatima must become Fatima herself. Being the daughter of the Prophet does not mean anything there, but it might be useful here in order for her to become Fatima. If she does not become Fatima, she is lost.

Intercession means this: not cheating at an exam or ‘knowing the right people’ or being at the mercy of one’s family relationships in accounting for the truth and justice of God or changing the numbers in the record book of this world or bringing in relatives over the wall and through hidden doors to paradise. According to the Koran, the Prophet and Imams can only intercede with God’s permission, a permission given only to those who are capable.

Fatima knew this. The Prophet had taught her. He has also taught others. This Islamic intercession takes the books and responsibilities which religion brings into account. It is quite different from the intercession referred to in the Age of Ignorance, where people appealed to their idols to intercede for them. They committed murder and thousands of dirty deeds, then offered a cow or a camel to Lat, Uzza or their other large and small idols and, through cries of regret or pleas of sympathy, sought intercession from them.

I not only accept the intercession of the Prophet but also that of Fatima and even the intercession of the Companions and great martyrs. What are we saying I also believe that visiting the grave of Husayn removes sins. I believe that the spirit and thoughts of human beings who meditate on such great examples of humanity can be altered. The faith of such people can bring about a revolutionary change in them.

Faith in intercession transforms people. It kills weaknesses, fears, idol worshipping, and the worshipping of one’s own self. From this spring comes the inspiration for human wisdom, beliefs and virtues. It inspires institutions to struggle in God’s Way. It inspires permanence, sincerity and the blossoming of spiritual meanings. It brings about a new set of values. It strengthens human values. It does away with sicknesses of the will, habits, and sinful, attitudes deep in one’s mind. It builds a great person. It is natural and logical that the past errors belong to the past and no longer exist and will never again be. Horr, the great hero or Karbala, through the intercession of Husayn, came out of the hell of slavery and was saved from being a sinner and murderer. With just a few steps, he reached the highest peak of liberty, truth and humanity.

And Fatima, through the intercession of the Prophet became Fatima. In Islam, intercession is the means of reaching ‘the most worthy of salvations’ not a means of ‘saving the unworthy’. It is the individual who must receive the intercession of an intercessor and through this means change his or her fate. In other words, the individual must change his character and behavior in order to become worthy of changing his destiny. Yes, an individual takes that from an intercessor. But an intercessor does not give that to an individual. No polluted and valueless person can pass the exam on the day of judgment unless he has learned in this world how to pass through to the next world using the techniques of life, struggle, work and service.

An intercessor is one such teacher not a supporter of the illegal. Husayn acts as an intercessor for people who love him, have faith in him, and who, remembering him and his story, recall his having been a martyred warrior and nourish him through their recollection. He guides those who are wandering in the ways of ignorance.

“Fatima, work today because tomorrow I can do nothing for you.” No exceptions are made for her in God’s system of justice and the laws of Islam. She is responsible for her position. She must answer for every step that she takes. One day a Quraysh woman who had become a Muslim stole something. The Prophet heard of this. Her fingers must be cut-off,” he said. Many people’s hearts bled for her. The large families of the Quraysh, who were the wealthiest of the Arab tribes, counted this as an insult, the stain of which would remain with their tribe. They went forward to seek intercession.

They asked Fatima to intercede with God for this woman. She did not accept. They went to Usama, the son of Zayd, who was the step-son of the Prophet. The Prophet loved Zayd and his son, Usama, very much. His special kindness towards the young Usama was famous in history. Usama, with all of his personal kindness and special closeness to the Prophet, with his reputation for loyalty and sacrifice and with the prestige of his father who had been Khadija’s servant and the dear one of the Prophet, came from the Quraysh to ask that the sin of this woman be overlooked. He asked the Prophet to forgive her.

The Prophet answered in no uncertain terms, “Do not speak to me, Usama. Whenever the law is in my hands, there is no way of escape. Even if she were the daughter of the Prophet, Fatima, her fingers would be cut-off.”

Why did he choose the closest among all of his beloved, the daughter of the Prophet? And why the name, Fatima? The answer to this question is clear. When he spoke of his calling, he chose his youngest daughter, Fatima from among all of his close family. It was only to her that he spoke of Islam.

With his clear announcement, Fatima was to become one of the four highest women in the history of humanity: the other three were Mary, Asiyah, and Khadija. Why was Fatima the last? Because she was the last complete link in the chain (among all of the creatures) for the whole duration of time, for all of the cycles of history, the last. Among the saints, she was the last. She was Fatima, an ideal image of the day of judgment.

The value of Mary lies with Jesus Christ whom she delivered and nourished. The value of Asiyah, the wife of Pharaoh, lies with Moses, whom she nourished and befriended. The value of Khadija lies with Muhammad (SAW) whom she befriended and with Fatima to whom she gave birth and who she nourished.

And the value of Fatima? What can I say? To whom does her value belong? To Khadija? To Muhammad? To Ali? To Husayn? To Zaynab? To herself!!

Source: Shariati.com

Part of a Series: Fatemeh is Fatemeh by Dr Ali Shariati

