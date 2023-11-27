North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border

SHAFAQNA- In an announcement made on Monday, North Korea issued a warning that it would persist in exercising its sovereign rights, this includes carrying out satellite launches. Additionally, reports indicate that North Korean troops are presently engaged in the reconstruction of certain previously destroyed guard posts along the border with South Korea.

In an announcement reported by state media KCNA, North Korea s foreign ministry stated that the recent launch of a reconnaissance satellite was driven by the requirement to closely observe the United States and its allies.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com