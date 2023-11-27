English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2

North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border

0

SHAFAQNA- In an announcement made on Monday, North Korea issued a warning that it would persist in exercising its sovereign rights, this includes carrying out satellite launches. Additionally, reports indicate that North Korean troops are presently engaged in the reconstruction of certain previously destroyed guard posts along the border with South Korea.

In an announcement reported by state media KCNA, North Korea s foreign ministry stated that the recent launch of a reconnaissance satellite was driven by the requirement to closely observe the United States and its allies.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

North Korea develops relations with Russia for regional stability

asadian

Kremlin: Russia-North Korea did not sign military deals

asadian

South Korea: Jobless figure rose to 7.2% in August 2023

asadian

75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding

asadian

South Korea: At least 37 dead in floods

asadian

NHK: Three countries applied to host World Expo 2030

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.