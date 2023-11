SHAFAQNA-Egyptian, Qatari and US negotiators are close to agreeing on a truce extension but were still discussing for how long and which prisoners would be freed under it, three Egyptian security sources told Reuters news agency.

According to the sources, Hamas is currently seeking a four-day extension, while Israel wants day-by-day extensions, with negotiations continuing over which Palestinian prisoners would be freed.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com