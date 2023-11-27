English
EU foreign policy chief: Without Palestinian state, there will be no peace for Israel

SHAFAQNA- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said on Monday that without a Palestinian state, there will be “no peace or security for Israel.”

Speaking in Barcelona for the eighth ministerial forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), Borrell also expressed, “Hamas is more than just an organization … it is an idea, an ideology. And you cannot kill an idea unless you can prove that you have a better one. To defeat the ideology of Hamas, Palestinians need a credible political prospect for statehood”.

Source: aa

