SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A recent study conducted by the University of Bristol and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) suggests that consuming a higher quantity of ultra processed foods UPFs could potentially increase the likelihood of developing cancers in the upper aerodigestive tract, which includes the mouth, throat, and esophagus.
The researchers conducting a global study analyzed information on the dietary habits and lifestyle choices of 450,111 individuals over a span of around 14 years. According to their findings, the link between obesity and the consumption of ultra processed foods UPFs may not be solely responsible for this health issue. The research is released on the present day 22 November in the European Journal of Nutrition.
AI-generated paraphrase: The team s analyses revealed that consuming an additional 10 of Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs) is linked to an elevated risk of 23 for head and neck cancer, as well as a 24 higher risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma within the EPIC population. Increased body fat accounted for only a minor portion of the statistical correlation between consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) and the increased risk of developing upper aerodigestive tract cancers.