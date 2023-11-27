UNICEF : Ted Chaiban visits Ukraine to examine the effects of war on children

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations, Ted Chaiban, wrapped up a week-long trip to Ukraine, emphasizing the crucial requirement for ongoing humanitarian support in regions impacted by conflict. He stressed the necessity of prioritizing children in the process of recovery and reconstruction.

According to Reliefweb, children in Ukraine have undergone 21 months of turmoil, displacement, anguish, and grief following the intensification of the conflict in February 2022.

“This conflict is stealing the childhoods of millions of children, denying them their entitlements to education, health, progress, security, and protection,” expressed Chaiban.

Grave violations of children’s rights in Ukraine persist as 1,781 children have been reported killed or injured since February 2022.

Meanwhile, continuous conflicts and a pervasive threat from landmines and explosive devices endanger the safety of children to a great extent.

Schools and hospitals are still being harmed by strikes, causing disruption to the ability to learn safely and to access essential services such as healthcare and water infrastructure.

