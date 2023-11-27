English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Human rightsOther News

UNICEF : Ted Chaiban visits Ukraine to examine the effects of war on children

0

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations, Ted Chaiban, wrapped up a week-long trip to Ukraine, emphasizing the crucial requirement for ongoing humanitarian support in regions impacted by conflict. He stressed the necessity of prioritizing children in the process of recovery and reconstruction.

According to Reliefweb, children in Ukraine have undergone 21 months of turmoil, displacement, anguish, and grief following the intensification of the conflict in February 2022.
“This conflict is stealing the childhoods of millions of children, denying them their entitlements to education, health, progress, security, and protection,” expressed Chaiban.

Grave violations of children’s rights in Ukraine persist as 1,781 children have been reported killed or injured since February 2022.

Meanwhile, continuous conflicts and a pervasive threat from landmines and explosive devices endanger the safety of children to a great extent.

Schools and hospitals are still being harmed by strikes, causing disruption to the ability to learn safely and to access essential services such as healthcare and water infrastructure.
remains unchanged.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

More than 114 million people displaced worldwide according to UN

asadian

UN: The number of child victims in Ukraine increased by 16% in the summer

asadian

OCHA: 363.3 million people worldwide were in need of humanitarian aid

asadian

UN: Humanitarian organizations helped save 7.3 million lives in Ukraine in the first six months of 2023

asadian

Russian-Turkish FM’s discuss Ukraine & grain deal

asadian

Putin to visit Türkiye soon

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.