Iraq: Climate change causes crop losses and promotes secondary displacement

SHAFAQNA | by Farinaz Parnianifard- Climate change in Iraq is hindering the economic recovery of conflict-affected communities and increasing the risk of secondary displacement, with 60 percent of farmers suffering from water shortages and declining crop yields, according to a new report from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) which is published today.

“The climate in Iraq is changing faster than people can adapt, said Anthony Zelicki, interim director of NRC Iraq. For the 1.2 million people still displaced by conflict and for the millions who have returned home, displaced or relocated, recovery from years of conflict has been hampered by severe drought and is undermining hard won gains in relation to conflict on livelihood and income security.”

According to Reliefweb, 60 percent of farmers said they are having to farm less land or use less water because of the severe drought, according to a new NRC survey. Adverse climate conditions have also hindered access and the functioning of market systems, exacerbated social tensions and increased the risk of secondary displacement.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com