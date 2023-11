SHAFAQNA- According to a statement by Human Rights Watch, the Rapid Support Forces and their affiliated militias caused the deaths of numerous civilians in West Darfur in the beginning of November 2023.

In West Darfur’s El Geneina, the predominantly Massalit community in Ardamata witnessed the forces engaging in looting, assault, and unjustified detention of numerous individuals.

