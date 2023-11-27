English
International Shia News Agency
Somalia: Heavy rains and flooding have spread to more parts

SHAFAQNA- According to new report of OCHA, the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Somalia have spread to additional regions, affecting a total of 33 districts, compared to 21 districts two weeks ago. 14 more individuals have been swept away by the floods, bringing the total death toll to 55 people, which includes 14 children.

There has been a remarkable surge in the number of Acute Watery Diarrhoea AWD cholera cases, with 383 cases documented across 21 districts, indicating a 43.5 percent rise in comparison to the previous week. The number of malaria cases has been on a gradual rise over the past two months. Reliefweb stated.

Source: Reliefweb 

www.shafaqna.com

