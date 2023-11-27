English
Israeli media: Hamas far from breaking point

SHAFAQNA-Israeli media confirmed that the Hamas movement “demonstrates its resilience in the northern Gaza Strip”.

Israeli media continues to highlight the prevailing state of anxiety and fear within the Israeli entity regarding the perceived ineffectiveness of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Several Israeli media outlets reported the presence of fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, in the areas of the northern Gaza Strip that experienced intense hostilities and Israeli ground incursions.

The reports emphasize that the movement succeeded in showcasing its capability to deploy members to Northern Gaza despite the presence of the Israeli military nearby.

Source: almayadeen

