UNRWA:Clean Water delivered to northern Gaza for first time since war began

SHAFAQNA- Water delivered to northern Gaza Strip for 1st time since the war began, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) .

“Yesterday, our aid convoys reached areas in the north of Gaza Strip,” the agency said on its X page. “UN agencies and the [Palestine Red Crescent Society] delivered ready-to-eat food, tents, water and urgent medical supplies. This was the first delivery of clean water that reached people sheltering in the north since the war began.”

Source:TASS

www.shafaqna.com

