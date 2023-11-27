Arab states, EU agree on two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict

SHAFAQNA- EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that all EU members attending the meeting of Mediterranean nations in Barcelona and almost all attendees overall had agreed on the need for a two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Palestinian people should decide who rules them, and that any talk of administration of Gaza after the conflict should focus on the West Bank and Gaza as one entity.

A two-state solution envisages a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel.

Source: Gulf Today

www.shafaqna.com