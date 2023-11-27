English
Russian Foreign Ministry’s source:NATO unable to take a clear position on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

SHAFAQNA- NATO has been unable to take a clear position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS .

“Brussels speaks very cautiously regarding the Middle East, where a month-and-a-half-long bloody escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to many thousands of casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure,” the source said. “There is clearly no unity. NATO’s vaunted staunchness is showing cracks here,” he told TASS.

“Time is running out. NATO, which lays claims to global responsibility, will have to clearly state whether it is on the side of war or peace,” the source emphasized.

Source:Tass

