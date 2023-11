SHAFAQNA- Al-Jazeera TV, referring to the authorities of this Palestinian enclave, reported that since October 7, more than 15,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Among the dead are about 6,150 children and 4,000 women. In addition, 207 medical workers, 26 local civil protection workers and 70 journalists were killed in the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. More than 36,000 Palestinians suffered various serious injuries, 75% of them children. and children. women.

Source: TASS

