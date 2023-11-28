16 year old female Palestinian prisoner due to be released beaten by Israeli guards & taken back to jail

SHAFAQNA- Nufuth Hammad, a 16-year-old, who was supposed to be freed in the prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas, suffered physical assault from Israeli guards and was subsequently transferred to Damon Prison.

The relatives of a Palestinian adolescent girl, set to be freed as part of an exchange between Israel and Hamas, claim that Israeli guards assaulted and harmed her before returning her to prison.

Sixteen-year-old Nufuth Hammad, a resident of East Jerusalem, was scheduled to be set free from the infamous Russian Compound detention center, commonly referred to as Moskobia, situated in Jerusalem, on Saturday (25 Nov. 2023).

Source: newarab

