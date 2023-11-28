English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2

16 year old female Palestinian prisoner due to be released beaten by Israeli guards & taken back to jail

0

SHAFAQNA- Nufuth Hammad, a 16-year-old, who was supposed to be freed in the prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas, suffered physical assault from Israeli guards and was subsequently transferred to Damon Prison.

The relatives of a Palestinian adolescent girl, set to be freed as part of an exchange between Israel and Hamas, claim that Israeli guards assaulted and harmed her before returning her to prison.

Sixteen-year-old Nufuth Hammad, a resident of East Jerusalem, was scheduled to be set free from the infamous Russian Compound detention center, commonly referred to as Moskobia, situated in Jerusalem, on Saturday (25 Nov. 2023).

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Aljazeera: Israeli & USA officials meet Qatari PM to discuss Gaza truce

leila yazdani

Israeli forces violated terms of Gaza ceasefire again

leila yazdani

Qatar: Toughest party in negotiations process was Israel

leila yazdani

Gaza: Death toll from Israeli attacks exceeds 15,000

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA: Clean Water delivered to northern Gaza for first time since war began

nasibeh yazdani

Almayadeen: Israeli unit refused returning to battle

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.