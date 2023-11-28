Israel resumed fighting in Gaza according to some reports

SHAFAQNA- According to reports from Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, the Israel Defense Forces IDF have resumed their conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Arabic TV stations, there are reports of explosions and gunfire coming from the western part of Gaza City. The Israeli armed forces have allegedly initiated a significant barrage towards the eastern part of Khan Yunis, located in the Palestinian territory

In line with agreements facilitated by Egypt-Qatar-United States, Tuesday (28 Nov. 2023) marks the initiation of an extra humanitarian break that was supposed to commence at 7 00 a.m. (local time 5 00 a.m.)

Source: TASS

