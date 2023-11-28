English
Senior diplomat: USA seeks nuclear talks with Russia

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s government is keen on engaging in nuclear discussions with Russia and believes that Moscow is aware of Washington s stance, according to Bonnie Jenkins, the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, as reported by TASS.

Speaking to a TASS correspondent, the individual discussed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov’s remark about the improbability of resuming the dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington in its previous format in the near future.

