SHAFAQNA- Afghan refugees who arrived in Balkh province after being forcibly sent back from Pakistan expressed that certain members of their family remain incarcerated in Pakistan.

They expressed dissatisfaction with the unjust treatment of Pakistani soldiers and mentioned that upon returning to Pakistan, their belongings were stolen.



The individuals who have returned to Balkh are requesting the authorities to arrange for employment opportunities and secure long-term housing.

Source: tolonews

