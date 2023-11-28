UN urges independent prob into crimes committed in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- A joint statement released on Monday (27 Nov. 2023) by a group of UN’s experts emphasized the need for comprehensive and impartial investigations into the crimes committed in both Israel and Palestine.

In an urgent plea, the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, authorities in Gaza, and Israel are being urged to collaborate extensively with the investigations. The demand includes providing independent investigators with the essential resources, support, and unrestricted access to ensure the prompt, comprehensive, and unbiased investigations into alleged crimes committed by all involved in the conflict.

Source: Anadolu Agency

