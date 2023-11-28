English
AWJS: Afghan women journalists face many restrictions

Afghan women journalists

SHAFAQNA- An investigation by the Afghanistan Women’s Journalist Association AWJA revealed that female journalists in Afghanistan encounter numerous restrictions, with one major issue being their limited access to information.

The AWJA found that female journalists encounter challenges such as inadequate job stability, insufficient financial support, and various limitations.

Mina Habib, the head of AWJA, stated that according to 45 of participants, the most significant issue for women journalists is unemployment and the constraint of being confined to their homes.

Five thousand five hundred and fifty-five participants discuss the issue of poverty among female journalists, which accounts for five percent of the total participants. “She mentioned that 10% of the participants perceive the absence of information availability as a major concern for female journalists.”

