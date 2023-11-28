English
International Shia News Agency
CultureFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Baghdad candidate for tourism capital of Arab countries in 2025

0

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Culture stated that Baghdad has become a candidate for the tourism capital of Arab countries in 2025.

According to the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Ahmad Fakak Al-Badrani, the representative of the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture in Iraq, stated during his speech at the annual celebration of Baghdad Day that the municipality and all ministries are working day and night to serve Baghdad in order to achieve this goal.

The Iraqi Minister of Culture expressed hope that Baghdad, known as the abode of peace, would attain this title in 2025. Baghdad is the largest city and the capital of Iraq.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Climate change causes crop losses and promotes secondary displacement

parniani

Hakim: All sides must prevent disruption of Iraq’s security

asadian

Iraq: Displacement of 7,000 families from 6 southern provinces due to climate changes

asadian

Al-Hakim: Israeli regime must end brutal attacks on Gaza

asadian

WHO: Iraq’s demand for mental health professionals is growing

asadian

Iraq: Over thousand displaced Yazidis returned to Sinjar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.