Baghdad candidate for tourism capital of Arab countries in 2025

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Culture stated that Baghdad has become a candidate for the tourism capital of Arab countries in 2025.

According to the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Ahmad Fakak Al-Badrani, the representative of the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture in Iraq, stated during his speech at the annual celebration of Baghdad Day that the municipality and all ministries are working day and night to serve Baghdad in order to achieve this goal.

The Iraqi Minister of Culture expressed hope that Baghdad, known as the abode of peace, would attain this title in 2025. Baghdad is the largest city and the capital of Iraq.

