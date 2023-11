SHAFAQNA- The Qatari Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson said that the “toughest party” in the negotiations process was Israel.

“The negotiations process is difficult from all aspects,” he told a media briefing in Doha. “Each party has its own demands and reservations. We’re doing our best to sort things out. But I can say that the toughest party was Israel.”

Source: aljazeera

