English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSports

Alireza Beiranvand’s apology to Cristiano Ronaldo

0
Beiranvand apologized Ronaldo

SHAFAQNA- Alireza Beiranvand, the Persepolis’ goalkeeper apologized to Cristiano Ronaldo for injuring him by publishing a post on Instagram. 

In yesterday’s 0-0 draw between Persepolis and Al-Nassr in the 2nd round of the group stage of the Asian Champions League, one of the most important scenes of the game was the collide between Alireza Beiranvand and Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half.

Ronaldo left the game in the 77th minute due to neck pain.

After the match, Alireza Beiranvand apologized to Ronaldo for injuring him by publishing a post on Instagram. Mentioning Cristiano, Beiranvand published a photo and wrote: “I hope no problem has happened to you.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

MEE: Saudis trying to reshape football in Middle East (West Asia)

asadian

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Eid Al-Fitr [Video]

asadian

Iran: Gate dating back to Cyrus era found near Persepolis

asadian

Archaeological surveys of Persepolis completed

asadian

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Coronavirus

asadian

Golden Eagle international tourism train arrived at its first station of Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.