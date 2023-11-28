Alireza Beiranvand’s apology to Cristiano Ronaldo

SHAFAQNA- Alireza Beiranvand, the Persepolis’ goalkeeper apologized to Cristiano Ronaldo for injuring him by publishing a post on Instagram.

In yesterday’s 0-0 draw between Persepolis and Al-Nassr in the 2nd round of the group stage of the Asian Champions League, one of the most important scenes of the game was the collide between Alireza Beiranvand and Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half.

Ronaldo left the game in the 77th minute due to neck pain.

After the match, Alireza Beiranvand apologized to Ronaldo for injuring him by publishing a post on Instagram. Mentioning Cristiano, Beiranvand published a photo and wrote: “I hope no problem has happened to you.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com