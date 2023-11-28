Gaza Public Library destroyed by Israeli strikes

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in Gaza City have condemned the destruction of the city’s main public library by Israeli forces after finding the building in ruins while a ceasefire was being observed between Israel and Hamas.

As reported by Storyful earlier today, the Municipality of Gaza has released a series of photographs showing the remains of the library, “which was in regular use by members of the community, including schoolchildren, before the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7.”

Municipal authorities in Gaza have accused the Israeli army of deliberately destroying thousands of books and historical documents. They have also called for the intervention of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to “intervene and protect cultural centers and condemn the occupation’s targeting of these humanitarian facilities protected under international humanitarian law.”

Source: lithub