Jordan cancels Christmas festivities in light of Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- Jordan cancels Christmas festivities in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Jordan says the move comes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Christmas is a public holiday in the Muslim-majority nation.
But congregations will forgo public tree lightings and other celebrations to focus on religious services, the Jordan Council of Church Leaders said.
Last week, the Bethlehem municipality in the occupied West Bank had also said it would not hold traditional festivities in Jesus’s (AS) birthplace “in mourning and in honour” of Palestinians killed in Gaza.
Source: Aljazeera