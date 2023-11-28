English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Jordan cancels Christmas festivities in light of Gaza war

0
Jordan cancels Christmas festivities

SHAFAQNA- Jordan cancels Christmas festivities in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Jordan says the move comes in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Christmas is a public holiday in the Muslim-majority nation.

But congregations will forgo public tree lightings and other celebrations to focus on religious services, the Jordan Council of Church Leaders said.

Last week, the Bethlehem municipality in the occupied West Bank had also said it would not hold traditional festivities in Jesus’s (AS) birthplace “in mourning and in honour” of Palestinians killed in Gaza.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hamas senior official invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza

leila yazdani

Around 1,100 tons of fuel delivered to Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Hamas’s official: Palestinian rights must be ‘on the table’ of negotiations

leila yazdani

Far-right Israeli Minister calls on Netanyahu to allow soldiers return to fighting

leila yazdani

Israel withdraws support for Saudi’s bid to host Expo 2030 over Gaza war ‘criticism’

nafiseh yazdani

EU: Israel not letting enough fuel into Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.